Former commissioner out on bond after domestic battery and strangulation charges

A former Vigo County Commissioner was arrested again, and on Thursday, he appeared before a judge.

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 3:03 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 5:58 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County Commissioner was arrested again, and on Thursday, he appeared before a judge.

David Decker was charged with two counts of domestic battery and a count of strangulation.

LINK | FORMER VIGO COUNTY COMMISSIONER BEHIND BARS...AGAIN

Now, he's back out on bond.

Decker is now on GPS monitoring.

According to court documents, Indiana State Police said the incident happened on May 27th.

LINK | "TELL ME WHEN YOU CAN'T BREATHE" FORMER VIGO COUNTY COMMISSIONER FACING CHARGES OF STRANGULATION

A trooper found a woman walking along the side of State Road 46 in Riley.

The victim said Decker tried to kill her.

Decker was previously arrested just last week for battery and drug charges,

He also spent time in federal prison in 2009 for meth trafficking.

