Former commissioner out on bond after domestic battery and strangulation charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County Commissioner was arrested again, and on Thursday, he appeared before a judge.
David Decker was charged with two counts of domestic battery and a count of strangulation.
Now, he's back out on bond.
Decker is now on GPS monitoring.
According to court documents, Indiana State Police said the incident happened on May 27th.
A trooper found a woman walking along the side of State Road 46 in Riley.
The victim said Decker tried to kill her.
Decker was previously arrested just last week for battery and drug charges,
He also spent time in federal prison in 2009 for meth trafficking.
