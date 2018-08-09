Former AAU basketball coach set to be sentenced on Friday for sex crimes

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A judge is set to sentence a former coach who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse.
It will happen on Friday in Coles County.
Barry Wolfe faces up to 60 years in prison.
He is the former AAU basketball coach of the Central Illinois Storm.
LINK | FORMER YOUTH BASKETBALL COACH ENTERS A GUILTY PLEA ON FOUR OF 55 SEX CRIME CHARGES
In June, he entered a guilty plea to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse.
It all stems from allegations from former players.
Some players may give impact statements in the courtroom on Friday.
