Farrington's Grove set to hold fall clean-up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Farrington's Grove is sprucing things up this weekend.

On Saturday, the community will clean up with its fall neighborhood beautification project.

Volunteers will clean up alleys, streets, and neighborhoods in the area.

Trash, old furniture, and brush are on the list.

It is set to start at 10:00 Saturday morning and last for an hour and a half.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.