VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Early voting numbers are up in Vigo County.

That is according to the clerk's office.

Even with only a few contested races in this year's local primary, officials say absentee votes stand at more than 700 votes.

Early voting centers have tallied more than 1,700 votes.

If you plan on early voting, you have until Monday at noon.