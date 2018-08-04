Early Headstart program holds open house

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An early Headstart program in Terre Haute is showing itself off.
The Hamilton Center Early Headstart held an open house on Thursday.
It's a program with their infant and toddler services.
They were showing off some of their new equipment.
The group has a new playground, toys, and space for kids.
If you are interested, you can stop into their offices or call them at (812) 231-8436.
