Driver error causes crash into Vincennes business

Driver error was likely the cause after a truck crashed into a Vincennes business on Monday.

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 3:28 PM
Updated: Jun. 4, 2018 6:34 PM
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Driver error was likely the cause after a truck crashed into a Vincennes business on Monday.

It happened at the Old Chicago Pizza building in downtown.

The driver said he was waiting for an appointment across the street when he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The driver and a nearby construction worker were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

