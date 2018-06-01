Deming Park Pool open for the summer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are looking for a place to cool off, the pool at Deming Park opened on Friday.

The pool will be open seven days a week, weather permitting.

It will cost adults $3 and kids 12 and under $2.75 to get in the door.

The pool will be open noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday and noon to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays.