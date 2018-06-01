TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are looking for a place to cool off, the pool at Deming Park opened on Friday.
Scroll for more content...
The pool will be open seven days a week, weather permitting.
It will cost adults $3 and kids 12 and under $2.75 to get in the door.
The pool will be open noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday and noon to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays.
Related Content
- Deming Park Pool open for the summer
- Will past pool problems move back Deming Park opening date?
- Catching some sun and saving lives, lifeguards needed for the Deming Park Pool
- Pictures with the Easter bunny at Deming Park
- Council votes to table vote on rezoning near Deming Park
- City of Sullivan makes decision to not open pool for the summer
- Disneyland's Star Wars park to open Summer '19
- Terre Haute Parks Department working to fix playground at Deming Park
- Vincennes pool preps for opening weekend
- Rainbow Beach Pool has an opening date