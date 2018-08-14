TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The upcoming Terre Haute Air Show is expected to bring in thousands of people.
With the massive crowds comes a lot of traffic.
Officials say they estimate nearly 15,000 vehicles will need to be parked over the two-day event.
120 volunteers will be on hand to help out with just the parking.
Certain roads will be blocked off to specific customers to help streamline traffic.
General admission customers will need to come in from State Road 42.
The entrance on Chamberlain Road is for those with a specific pass.
Related Content
- Crews getting ready for the over 15,000 expected vehicles heading to the air show
- 100 Women Who Give makes $15,000 donation
- Road crews get ready for winter weather
- Organizers expect 40,000 people per day to visit Terre Haute Air Show
- Crews get ready for "Race Through the Jungle"
- Navy grounds air crew that made vulgar drawing in sky
- Kia recalls over 500K vehicles; air bags may not inflate
- More performers announced for 2018 Terre Haute Air Show
- Clydesdale horses added to the air show roster
- Terre Haute Air Show is just 58 Days Away
Scroll for more content...