Crews getting ready for the over 15,000 expected vehicles heading to the air show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The upcoming Terre Haute Air Show is expected to bring in thousands of people.

With the massive crowds comes a lot of traffic.

Officials say they estimate nearly 15,000 vehicles will need to be parked over the two-day event.

120 volunteers will be on hand to help out with just the parking.

Certain roads will be blocked off to specific customers to help streamline traffic.

General admission customers will need to come in from State Road 42.

The entrance on Chamberlain Road is for those with a specific pass.