Crews change dates for Lyford construction project road closure

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTH) - Another change has been announced in the Lyford T (formally Lyford Y) construction project.

Officials told News 10 the total closure for the intersection has been postponed.

It was set for this weekend.

Now, weather permitting, that total closure will not happen until the weekend of September 21st or the following weekend, which is September 28th.

Crews expect to have the entire project complete before the Covered Bridge Festival, which begins on October 12th.

All traffic patterns will remain as is...with tempory light signals until the total closure.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in the construction zone and pull over for all emergency vehicles.