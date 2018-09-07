Crews begin demolition of Seelyville building

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are making progress in bringing a new Casey's General Store to Vigo County.
On Thursday, workers started tearing down the building at the corner of U.S. 40 and Main Streets in Seelyville.
Viewer Don Rogers shared a video of the demolition with us.
At the start of the project, a spokesperson told us the new store should be open by the end of the year.
