Crash on 46 and Wabash ends with one man in the hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - No serious injuries were reported after a Friday night crash in Terre Haute.

It happened around 9:00 at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and State Road 46.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light when it was hit by another truck.

The truck that officials say ran the red light hit the curb and flipped.

The driver of that truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.