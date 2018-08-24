Clear
Crash on 46 and Wabash ends with one man in the hospital

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light when it was hit by another truck.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 10:11 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - No serious injuries were reported after a Friday night crash in Terre Haute.

It happened around 9:00 at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and State Road 46.

The truck that officials say ran the red light hit the curb and flipped.

The driver of that truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

