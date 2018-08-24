TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - No serious injuries were reported after a Friday night crash in Terre Haute.
It happened around 9:00 at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and State Road 46.
According to police, the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light when it was hit by another truck.
The truck that officials say ran the red light hit the curb and flipped.
The driver of that truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Related Content
- Crash on 46 and Wabash ends with one man in the hospital
- Wabash Valley hospital gets "A" rating
- Wabash Valley hospital on the financial mend
- State Road 46 drainage work moves forward
- Flu related death reported at Wabash Valley hospital
- Semi overturned near exit 11 near State Rd 46
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Body found in Wabash river
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley
Scroll for more content...