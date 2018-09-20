Clear
Construction company selection for convention center project

The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board has selected Garmong Construction as the general contractor for the project.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details on the planned Terre Haute convention center.

The selection is conditional to the board's ability to negotiate a contract with Garmong.

That contract will include Garmong's fee, schedule, and the scope of the project.

Three firms submitted proposals for building the convention center.

The architect is designing the project right now.

