TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details on the planned Terre Haute convention center.
The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board has selected Garmong Construction as the general contractor for the project.
The selection is conditional to the board's ability to negotiate a contract with Garmong.
That contract will include Garmong's fee, schedule, and the scope of the project.
Three firms submitted proposals for building the convention center.
The architect is designing the project right now.
Related Content
- Construction company selection for convention center project
- New ordinance moves new convention center project forward
- Group working to save convention center plans at Hulman Center
- Food and beverage tax progresses; new convention center in sight
- Vigo County's CIB renews it's commitment to convention center
- Terre Haute convention center could open in 2020
- Terre Haute convention center could open in 2020
- Officials working on traffic studies for proposed convention center locations
- Bid awarded for Poplar Street construction project
- South 7th Street reopens after construction project
Scroll for more content...