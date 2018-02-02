Community forum gave residents a chance to question some city council members

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute City Council members answered community questions Thursday night.

Citizens for Better Government hosted a forum with council members.

It happened in place of the regular council meeting.

There's a four-person limit on hour many council members can be involved in this kind of discussion.

Both council members and attendees were excited about the turnout, even local college students were there.

"It's important to young people to get involved, regardless of whether or not they live in Vigo County, there's going to be local government wherever they live. Need to be engaged, and they need to know how it works," ISU student Chase Meehan said.

The crowd asked questions ranging from what's happening within the administration to attracting people to the city.