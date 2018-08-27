CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local ambulance service is moving to help serve the community better.
A vacant space at 3rd and Mulberry Streets in Clinton is the future site for the new Illiana EMS.
Their current building is located on Crompton Hill, providing limited space for crew members.
Their new location will be directly across the street from the new Clinton Fire Department once construction is complete.
Related Content
- Clinton ambulance service announces move
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- New Vermillion County ambulance service getting ready to respond
- THFD shopping for new ambulances
- New ambulance facility celebrates opening in Sullivan
- Services announced for Crawford County woman killed on Tuesday
- New ambulances on the way for Terre Haute Fire Department
- Rising air ambulance bills hit patients with added shock
- Rediscover Clinton receives big boost
- Car crashes into Clinton IGA
Scroll for more content...