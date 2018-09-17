Clinton KFC/Taco Bell restaurant a total loss after Friday fire

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton restaurant remains closed after being destroyed by a fire last week.
Early Friday morning, crews responded to the KFC/Taco Bell restaurant.
An exact cause hasn't been determined.
The owners of the business told News 10 the outside of the building is okay...but the inside is a total loss.
There are planning on rebuilding the restaurant.
