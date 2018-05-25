Clear

Clay County holds flag raising ceremony

While Memorial Day is still a few days away, services in the Wabash Valley are already underway.

Clay County held a flag raising ceremony on Friday.

This comes as a replacement for the flagpole at the courthouse.

The previous one was damaged in an accident.

Leaders say now was a perfect time...leading into Memorial Day.

