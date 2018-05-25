Clay County holds flag raising ceremony

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - While Memorial Day is still a few days away, services in the Wabash Valley are already underway.
Clay County held a flag raising ceremony on Friday.
This comes as a replacement for the flagpole at the courthouse.
The previous one was damaged in an accident.
Leaders say now was a perfect time...leading into Memorial Day.
