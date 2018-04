CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Education announced the recipients for the 1st ever K through six STEM acceleration grants.

STEM means Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

In total, 136 school corporations made proposals, with only 11 receiving the grant.

Making the cut was Clay Community Schools.

The grant funds will be used for research, surveys, and other activities.