City set to get to work on pothole repair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - State dollars are hitting the pavement.

In fact, $2 million is set aside to repave roads in Terre Haute this year.

That is according to the city's street department.

They say these improvements will reduce the number of potholes you see around the city.

This is thanks to last year's road funding bill.

The city says the potholes are a never-ending problem.

Vehicles are taking an extra beating as more pop-up with the warmer weather.

The Street Department says better drainage is the best way to prevent potholes.

You can report a pothole by calling 3-1-1.