City Engineer says 4th Street could reopen on Friday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If all goes well, the intersection at 4th and Ohio Streets could reopen late Friday afternoon.
That's according to City Engineer Chuck Ennis.
He told us crews spent Tuesday pouring concrete.
That concrete needs two days to cure.
Once it's ready, the city can pave the area.
That should happen on Friday, weather permitting.
