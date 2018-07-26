Clear

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

The chamber brought together city attorney Eddie Felling and their members as well as leaders of non-profit groups.

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 1:30 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 1:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - There is still confusion about the city’s special event ordinance. This prompted a discussion to clear the air. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a discussion Thursday morning.

Scroll for more content...


The chamber brought together city attorney Eddie Felling and their members as well as leaders of non-profit groups.


They are concerned that their events could require a special event permit. Felling talked about which types of events are exempt and what types of events will require a permit.


His best advice, if you have questions about whether your event needs a permit please call the city and ask. "You may not like my answer, you may require a permit, but we're going to help you through that process. We're going to help with any questions you may have whatsoever." Felling said.


His presentation is on the city's website. This presentation covers what "you" need to do in order to meet the requirements to get an event permit.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Turtle Fences fall victim to vandalism

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent