Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - There is still confusion about the city’s special event ordinance. This prompted a discussion to clear the air. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a discussion Thursday morning.

The chamber brought together city attorney Eddie Felling and their members as well as leaders of non-profit groups.



They are concerned that their events could require a special event permit. Felling talked about which types of events are exempt and what types of events will require a permit.



His best advice, if you have questions about whether your event needs a permit please call the city and ask. "You may not like my answer, you may require a permit, but we're going to help you through that process. We're going to help with any questions you may have whatsoever." Felling said.



His presentation is on the city's website. This presentation covers what "you" need to do in order to meet the requirements to get an event permit.