Boys and Girls Club summer camp kicks off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - School is out...and that means summer camps are in.
On Monday, The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club held a kick-off event.
Organizers say more than 120 kids took part, with even more coming.
This week's activities are beach themed.
Kids celebrated with a dance party, food, and games.
To get your kids involved, it will cost you $30 to get your child a membership to the club, and then $50 a week.
That includes lunches, snacks, and field trips.
