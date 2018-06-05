Boys and Girls Club summer camp kicks off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - School is out...and that means summer camps are in.

On Monday, The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club held a kick-off event.

Organizers say more than 120 kids took part, with even more coming.

This week's activities are beach themed.

Kids celebrated with a dance party, food, and games.

To get your kids involved, it will cost you $30 to get your child a membership to the club, and then $50 a week.

That includes lunches, snacks, and field trips.

