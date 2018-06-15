Blood donors honored for World Blood Donor Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, blood donors received their own special recognition.
Indiana Blood Center celebrated donors with World Blood Donor Day.
More than 90,000 people donate to the Indiana Blood Center every year.
The center supplies blood products to 76 hospitals across the state,
They say they are using this day to thank donors for their generosity for all of the lives they have saved.
