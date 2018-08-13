Bid awarded for Poplar Street construction project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Movement has been made on a local road construction project as a design bid has been awarded.
The City of Terre Haute plans to repave Poplar Street between 25th and Brown Avenue.
The city also wants to put a continuous center turn lane through the portion on Poplar.
The city engineering office told us no curbs or sidewalks were included in this plan.
The money will come from a paving budget.
