Bid awarded for Poplar Street construction project

Movement has been made on a local road construction project as a design bid has been awarded.

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 5:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Movement has been made on a local road construction project as a design bid has been awarded.

The City of Terre Haute plans to repave Poplar Street between 25th and Brown Avenue.

The city also wants to put a continuous center turn lane through the portion on Poplar.

The city engineering office told us no curbs or sidewalks were included in this plan.

The money will come from a paving budget.

