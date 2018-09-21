Clear

Avon man injured in I-70 crash after truck and camper overturn

An Avon, Indiana man was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after a crash on Interstate 70.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 10:01 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Avon, Indiana man was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after a crash on Interstate 70.

It happened on Friday evening near the 30-mile marker.

According to police, 61-year-old Dennis White was going westbound on 70 in a pickup truck pulling a camper.

Police say White lost control of the truck and went into the median, rolling the truck and camper.

White was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

His injuries do not appear to be severe.

