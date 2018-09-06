Clear
Almost 2,000 Vigo County residents file for property tax appeal

The Vigo County Assessor has released how many of you will appeal your property tax assessments this year.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 1:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Debbie Lewis told News 10 her office received 1,191 notices of appeal.

Debbie Lewis told News 10 her office received 1,191 notices of appeal.

Meanwhile, the Harrison Township Assessor's Office received 658 notices.



In total, that's 1,849.

Lewis will begin holding formal hearings in October.

Letters notifying property owners will be sent soon.

Property owners will be expected to bring what's called 'Evidence of Value' to the hearing.

Lewis said most informal hearings lead to resolutions between property owners and the county.

