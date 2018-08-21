Air show board 'working on a plan' for potential refunds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've received phone calls and emails into our newsroom asking about refunds for people that were unable to attend the Terre Haute Air Show last weekend.

People said they were not able to attend due to a shortage of parking after last week's rain.

News 10 has reached out to the air show board.

We were told they are 'still working on a plan.'

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as soon as they become available.