7th Street in Terre Haute should reopen this week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A street that has been closed in Terre Haute for quite a while should open back up later this week.

We are talking about South 7th Street.

7th Street between Voorhees and Wheeler has been closed for several weeks.

City Engineer Chuch Ennis told News 10 that 7th Street should reopen later this week.

Paving for the project wrapped up last week.

This past weekend's wet weather wiped out any chances of doing any work there on Monday.

Weather permitting, the street should be marked on Tuesday.