Clear

30th year of annual Strawberry Fest brings big crowds

Downtown Terre Haute was filled with sweet treats on Thursday.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Terre Haute was filled with sweet treats on Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

First Congregational Church held its annual Strawberry Fest.

People had the chance to eat some delicious strawberries, ice cream, and biscuits.

There was also live music.

This was the 30th year for the event.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Danger hot ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It