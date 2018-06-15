30th year of annual Strawberry Fest brings big crowds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Terre Haute was filled with sweet treats on Thursday.
First Congregational Church held its annual Strawberry Fest.
People had the chance to eat some delicious strawberries, ice cream, and biscuits.
There was also live music.
This was the 30th year for the event.
