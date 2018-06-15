20 percent of Indiana’s 4.4 million registered voters cast a vote in the May 8 Primary Election

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The 2018 primary election turn out numbers are in. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office released the election results.

Officals say 20 percent of Indiana's registered voters cast ballots.

That's a significant increase from the 2014 mid terms.

Locally Daviess County ranked close to one of the highest turn-outs in the state. They say, early voting continues to gain popularity.