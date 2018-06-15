INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The 2018 primary election turn out numbers are in. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office released the election results.
Scroll for more content...
Officals say 20 percent of Indiana's registered voters cast ballots.
That's a significant increase from the 2014 mid terms.
Locally Daviess County ranked close to one of the highest turn-outs in the state. They say, early voting continues to gain popularity.
Related Content
- 20 percent of Indiana’s 4.4 million registered voters cast a vote in the May 8 Primary Election
- Voters cast their ballots on Primary Election Day
- Last day to register to vote for primary election, League of Women Voters educating community
- Indiana Primary Election Results
- Indiana voters still have time to register
- Early voting begins for Indiana’s May 8 primary election
- Make sure you're registered to vote for upcoming elections!
- Register to vote in Indiana with this new app
- Arrests up 20 percent in Sullivan County
- "Text to Register to Vote" allows Hoosiers to register on their smart phones