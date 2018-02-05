Newborns at Terre Haute hospital receive special gift

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The is American Heart Month.

Even the youngest people in the community are supporting the cause.

That's thanks to the American Heart Association's Little Hats Big Hearts program.

Representatives gave the red hats to newborns at the hospital.

That includes Union Hospital in our area.

Each hat is handmade.

"We're just hoping, by passing out the heart, it brings awareness to the parents about what risks of heart disease are out there and hopefully helps them think about their own health and the health of their baby," Jaimee Goodman, Director of Child-Maternal Services at Union Hospital said.

Every baby born at the hospital this month will get a hat.

