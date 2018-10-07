Gillum suspends campaign activity amid tropical storm threat

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum's campaign said Sunday that he is suspending his campaign activity on Monday and Tuesday to address preparations for Tropical Storm Michael, which is forecast to make a direct hit on Tallahassee, where Gillum is mayor.

The forecast indicates the tropical storm could strengthen to a hurricane by early Wednesday and will likely target the Florida panhandle later that day, according to CNN meteorologist Gene Norman.

Accidents, disasters and safety Andrew Gillum Continents and regions Elections and campaigns Florida Government and public administration Natural disasters North America Political Figures - US Politics Severe weather Southeastern United States The Americas Tropical storms United States Weather

Gillum was scheduled to campaign in South Florida on Monday and Tuesday. The Florida gubernatorial election is just weeks away, on November 6.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Sunday that he will issue an executive order declaring a state of emergency for counties in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend as the state continues to prepare and monitor the storm.

Gillum became Florida's first African-American nominee for governor when he won the Democratic primary in August. He is in a close race against former Rep. Ron DeSantis, who received the high-profile backing of President Donald Trump and won the Republican primary.

CNN has reached out to DeSantis' campaign about his plans.

Republicans have in the past been critical of Gillum's administration's response to prior storms.