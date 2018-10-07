Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kasich: 'I respect' Senate decision on Kavanaugh

When asked if he is happy about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, Ohio Governor John Kasich says he respects the Senate's decision.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 6:03 PM
Updated: Oct. 7, 2018 6:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ohio Gov. John Kasich criticized both Democrats and Republicans on Sunday for their actions during the highly contentious confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Asked by CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" whether Republicans were shortsighted to push Kavanaugh's controversial nomination through, Kasich chastised both parties.

"Look, it's both sides -- a pox on both houses for the way this was conducted," Kasich said. "People in the country are appalled. That's because it's like, I got to win, and you got to lose."

He added, "Sometimes, you can have a short-term win, and the long term, you have to wonder about the soul of our country."

Kasich, a Republican who ran for president in 2016, also predicted a strong turnout for Democrats in the upcoming election, but added that their success would depend on how much they focus on controversial issues, such as abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

"When people ask why should they vote, now they have a chance in November to vote and declare their message loud and clear," Kasich said. "I think it's going to be a good year for Democrats. How good? I'm not so sure, because if their message is abolish ICE and things like that, they're not going to have a big wave."

Earlier, Kasich sidestepped discussing his own views on Kavanaugh, urging the country to could accept the Senate's decision so that the court could move forward.

When Bash asked if he was "happy" about Kavanaugh's confirmation, Kasich replied, "it's not about a matter of happy. I mean, he's on the Supreme Court."

"We have to respect the fact that the Senate made that decision," Kasich added. "I respect that decision, and we would hope that the court will now move in a direction where they can make decisions."

Kasich expressed hope that the court could remain apolitical and maintain public trust.

"I would hope that the court will not become ideological," he said. "That would begin to erode confidence in the court. In fact, confidence in the court has already been eroded."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero