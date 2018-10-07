Clear

Pret a Manger: Second person dies from allergic reaction

A second person has died from an allergic reaction to one of Pret a Manger's products, the food chain confir...

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 9:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A second person has died from an allergic reaction to one of Pret a Manger's products, the food chain confirmed Sunday.

The customer died in December 2017 after eating a "super-veg rainbow flatbread" that contained a yogurt that was supposed to be dairy-free.

Allergies

Deaths and fatalities

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Society

But after testing by Pret and two independent authorities, it was later found that the ingredient, supplied by yogurt producer Coyo, contained dairy protein. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) was informed and all Coyo products were recalled nationwide.

Pret said in a statement that "their deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of our customer in this terrible case and we will look to help them in any way we can." The company said it was taking legal action against Coyo.

Coyo denied its product was the cause of the fatal allergic reaction. In a statement posted to its Twitter feed Sunday, the company said "the claims made by Pret are unfounded."

"The dairy-free product we provided to Pret in December 2017 at the time of this tragedy, is not linked to the product we recalled in February 2018," it concluded. The company said the cause of death was unknown and still being investigated by coroners.

Ingredient labeling

Pret a Manger has recently been under scrutiny following the death of a 15-year-old girl who had an allergic reaction to a sandwich containing sesame seeds.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse fell ill on a British Airways flight to Nice, France, after buying an olive tapenade and artichoke baguette from a branch of Pret a Manger at London Heathrow Airport. She died later of anaphylactic shock, a UK medical coroner ruled last week.

Pret a Manger Chief Executive Clive Schlee said in a statement that the fast-food chain was "deeply sorry" for her death. He said he hoped the food-labeling measures would "set us on course to drive change in the industry so people with allergies are as protected and informed as possible."

The company will begin a trial of full ingredient labeling from November and in the coming weeks will ensure that "prominent allergen warning stickers are placed on all individual freshly made products" and add additional allergen warning signs in shops, it said in a statement seen by CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
A sprinkle or two for sunday, sunny and drier for monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

Image

Week Eight, ITZ Segment 1

Image

Are we about to have record high on Saturday?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero