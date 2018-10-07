Clear

Earthquake rocks northern Haiti

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Haiti, according to the US Geological Survey. There was damage in the northern sections of the country, President Jovenel Moïse tweeted.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 2:28 AM
Updated: Oct. 7, 2018 2:44 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Haiti on Saturday night, according to the US Geological Survey.

There was damage in the northern sections of the country, President Jovenel Moïse tweeted.

He urged residents to remain calm and said civil protection workers are on alert.

The USGS said the center of the quake was about 11 miles northwest of the city of Port-de-Paix. It was only 7.2 miles deep.

In January 2010, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake killed an estimated 220,000 to 300,000 people in Haiti. Tens of thousands of people are still displaced as a result of the quake.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers possible tonight, warm again tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

Image

Week Eight, ITZ Segment 1

Image

Are we about to have record high on Saturday?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero