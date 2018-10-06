Clear

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northern Haiti

A magnitude...

Posted: Oct. 6, 2018 11:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Haiti on Saturday night, according to the US Geological Survey.

There was damage in the northern sections of the country, President Jovenel Moïse tweeted.

2010 Haiti earthquake

Accidents, disasters and safety

Caribbean

Continents and regions

Earthquakes

Haiti

Latin America

Natural disasters

The Americas

He urged residents to remain calm and said civil protection workers are on alert.

The USGS said the center of the quake was about 11 miles northwest of the city of Port-de-Paix. It was only 7.2 miles deep.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers possible tonight, warm again tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

Image

Week Eight, ITZ Segment 1

Image

Are we about to have record high on Saturday?

Image

Brick Piano dedication

Image

New exhibit at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Getting ready for Pioneer Days

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department does tent inspections at Rose-Hulman

Image

Local store holds sale to promote local farmers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero