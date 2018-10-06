Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump: Kavanaugh 'tremendous' victory for nation

President Donald Trump lauds Judge Brett Kavanaugh after he was confirmed to the Supreme Court by the Senate.

Posted: Oct. 6, 2018 9:48 PM
Updated: Oct. 6, 2018 10:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump touted "a historic night" during a rally in Kansas Saturday that came hours after the Senate confirmed Trump's second Supreme Court appointment, Brett Kavanaugh.

"I stand before you today on the heels of a tremendous victory for our nation, our people and our beloved Constitution," Trump told thousands of supporters in Topeka.

He also took indirect aim at the women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, praising the "incredible Republican senators for refusing to back down in the face of the Democrats' shameless campaign of political and personal destruction."

"Since right from the moment we announced, radical Democrats launched a disgraceful campaign to resist, obstruct, delay, demolish and destroy, right from the beginning," Trump said. "Brett Kavanaugh is a man of great character and intellect."

Trump is visiting Topeka for a Saturday evening fundraiser and rally for Kris Kobach, the controversial secretary of state running for Kansas governor, and Steve Watkins, the GOP nominee in a key congressional race there.

Aboard Air Force One on the way to Kansas, Trump mocked protesters outside the Supreme Court who opposed the confirmation of Kavanaugh, who faced allegations of sexual assault.

Trump tweeted: "The crowd in front of the U.S. Supreme Court is tiny, looks like about 200 people (& most are onlookers) - that wouldn't even fill the first couple of rows of our Kansas Rally, or any of our Rallies for that matter! The Fake News Media tries to make it look sooo big, & it's not!"

Trump told reporters aboard the flight he is certain one of Kavanaugh's accusers, California professor Christine Blasey Ford, named the wrong person when she identified Kavanaugh as the man who assaulted her when the two were in high school.

"I'm a hundred percent. I'm a 100%. I have no doubt," he said.

Trump also called Kavanaugh, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, en route to Kansas, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Kobach, a strident advocate for strict voting laws, is best known for backing Trump's unproven claims of widespread voter fraud. He led Trump's commission that investigated voter fraud -- ultimately failing to uncover evidence to back the President's claims.

Watkins is running against Democrat Paul Davis in the 2nd District race. It's one of two competitive House contests in Kansas -- with Democrat Sharice Davids in the Kansas City-based 3rd District hoping to oust GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder, who will not be attending Saturday night's rally.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Hot with rain chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

Image

Week Eight, ITZ Segment 1

Image

Are we about to have record high on Saturday?

Image

Brick Piano dedication

Image

New exhibit at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Getting ready for Pioneer Days

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department does tent inspections at Rose-Hulman

Image

Local store holds sale to promote local farmers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero