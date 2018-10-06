Clear

Vandal sprays 19 swastikas on Jewish Community Center in Virginia

For the second time in 18 months, the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia was vandalized, police sa...

Posted: Oct. 6, 2018 8:30 PM
Updated: Oct. 6, 2018 8:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For the second time in 18 months, the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia was vandalized, police said Saturday.

David Yaffe, president of the center in Fairfax County, Virginia, said 19 white swastikas were spray-painted on the building early Saturday. Yaffe told CNN the community was shocked the first time, but is not shocked this time.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

JCC

Jewish people

Minority and ethnic groups

Non-profit and NGO organizations

North America

Property crimes

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Vandalism

Virginia

"This is getting to be a regular thing -- it's in the air around us, in the country around us," Yaffe said. "There are expressions of support but they are tinged with fatigue. It's hard to jump up and down when it happens that regularly and frequently. How much outrage can you sustain for that long period of time?"

Police in Fairfax County, about 14 miles west of Washington, said community center staff discovered the swastikas around 8 a.m. Saturday. Surveillance video shows a suspect spray-painting the building around 4:30 a.m.

"As many of us recognize, these acts do not represent the community around the J or the community in Northern Virginia," community center officials said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Hot with rain chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

Image

Week Eight, ITZ Segment 1

Image

Are we about to have record high on Saturday?

Image

Brick Piano dedication

Image

New exhibit at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Getting ready for Pioneer Days

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department does tent inspections at Rose-Hulman

Image

Local store holds sale to promote local farmers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero