How senators voted on Brett Kavanaugh

The Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court Saturday on a 50-48 vote.

See how the senators voted below.

Voted to confirm - Republicans:

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri

Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas

Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada

Sen. John Hoeven, R-North Dakota

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin

Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana

Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Arizona

Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky

Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio

Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho

Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska

Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska

Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi

Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana

Voted to confirm - Democrats

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia

Voted against nomination:

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut

Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware

Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pennsylvania

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada

Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Alabama

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan

Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana

Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon

Vote withdrawn, but opposes nomination

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska

Not voting

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana (supports nomination; attending daughter's wedding)