Grassley: Nobody wants to serve on committee

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said Saturday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, a George W. Bush-era appointee who voted against gay marriage in 2015 but supported Obamacare in 2012, could serve as the Supreme Court's new center.

Grassley told reporters that he did not agree with Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan's recent comments that with Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, the court might no longer have a center vote.

"All I can say is no, I can't judge that, because I've seen at least three occasions since Roberts has been chief justice that I expected him to rule otherwise," Grassley said. "But he ruled the way he did because he thought -- he thought it was different and appointed towards the center."

"So just who's going to create the center? It could be a Judge Roberts," he added.

Roberts was appointed by Bush in 2005 and has been characterized as the most centrist conservative on the court. According to FiveThirtyEight, in the 800 cases that Roberts has heard in his tenure on the court, he has only cast the deciding vote resulting in a liberal leaning decision 15 times.

While Roberts has dissented on many cases that Anthony supported, including the court's ruling to legalize gay marriage in 2015, he famously sided with the court's four liberals to uphold Obamacare in 2012.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn also commented on the court's possible future Sunday, saying the court needs more judges who would focus solely on interpreting the Constitution.

"I know we talk about right, left, liberal and conservative, but to me, we need judges like I think Judge Kavanaugh will be ... ones that will interpret the Constitution and the laws as written, and not be freelancing when it comes to making public policy," the Texas Republican said.