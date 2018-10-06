Clear

Protesters gather in Washington and other cities to oppose Kavanaugh vote

Protesters opposed to the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court flocked to Washington on Sa...

Posted: Oct. 6, 2018 12:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Protesters opposed to the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court flocked to Washington on Saturday, and protests were scheduled as well in other cities across the country.

Crowds started forming in front of the Supreme Court building and at the US Capitol around 9 a.m. ET and grew through the morning. More than 300 protesters have been arrested in anti-Kavanaugh protests this week in the nation's capital.

Brett Kavanaugh

Political Figures - US

Protests and demonstrations

The Senate vote was expected to be held midafternoon. Kavanaugh's confirmation appeared to be a sure thing after Republican Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced they would support Kavanaugh.

Demonstrators held signs calling Kavanaugh a bad nominee because of sexual assault allegations against him and saying the selection process seemed to be biased against women. One woman held a sign saying "Predators Club" with pictures of Kavanaugh, Justice Clarence Thomas and President Donald Trump.

Protesters deny Trump claim: We weren't paid

Protesters have confronted lawmakers on the street and in elevators throughout the week. It was not known if they would employ that tactic Saturday or try to get inside the Capitol.

A demonstration was scheduled for Saturday outside Collins' office in Portland, Maine, to show opposition to her support of Kavanaugh.

A group gathered there Friday and fell silent when she announced her decision, CNN affiliate WGME reported.

"It's just this feeling of being utterly ignored," Jenny O'Connell of Portland told WGME on Friday. "Susan Collins just made a huge choice to ignore her constituents and survivors (of sexual assault)."

The senator was elected in 1996 and would be on the ballot in 2020 if she decides to seek re-election.

According to postings on Facebook, protests also were scheduled Saturday in at least 10 other cities, including New York, Cleveland, New Orleans and Tucson, Arizona.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Hot with rain chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

Image

Week Eight, ITZ Segment 1

Image

Are we about to have record high on Saturday?

Image

Brick Piano dedication

Image

New exhibit at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Getting ready for Pioneer Days

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department does tent inspections at Rose-Hulman

Image

Local store holds sale to promote local farmers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero