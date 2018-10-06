Clear

Melania Trump: Kavanaugh is highly qualified

First lady Melania Trump says she supports Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Posted: Oct. 6, 2018 10:56 AM
Updated: Oct. 6, 2018 11:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

First lady Melania Trump said she was glad both Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford were heard with regards to the sexual assault allegations Ford made of him, but that Kavanaugh was also highly qualified for the job.

"I would say if we're talking about the Supreme Court and Judge Kavanaugh, I think he's highly qualified for the Supreme Court. I'm glad that Dr. Ford was heard, I'm glad that Judge Kavanaugh was heard. FBI investigation was done, is completed and Senate voted," Trump said while speaking with reporters in front of the Sphinx in Egypt during her first major solo trip abroad.

The first lady also would not say if she believed Ford's allegations against Kavanaugh.

"I will move on that and I think that all the victims they need -- we need to help all the victims no matter what kind of abuse they had, but I am against any kind of abuse or violence," she said.

Kavanaugh was accused by Ford in September of committing sexual and physical assault while they were both at a party in high school. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Both testified about the alleged incident at a hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee last month. An agreement with Republicans on the committee led to President Donald Trump calling on the FBI to complete a supplemental background investigation into the allegation.

Members of Congress had the opportunity to review the FBI's completed report this week, and a final vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation, which is expected to pass, is slated for Saturday afternoon.

