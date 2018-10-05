Clear

Murkowski: I have a very high bar for SCOTUS

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), the only Republican set to vote 'no' on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation, explains her vote on the Senate floor.

Posted By: CNN Wire

Christine Blasey Ford's sister-in-law said Sens. Joe Manchin and Susan Collins were trying to have it both ways when the senators said they believed Ford was sexually assaulted but not by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually and physically assaulting her more than 30 years ago while they were both at a party during their high school years. Kavanaugh has denied the accusation.

Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Collins, a Republican from Maine, said they believed Ford when she said she had been sexually assaulted but that they didn't think there was corroboration to prove it was Kavanaugh.

"I think it's their way to sort of get out of this difficult bind that she is believable and that this type of behavior is completely unacceptable. There would be no way to make it acceptable. So I think they are diverting away from the main issue and trying to create an alternative reality, really," Deborah Peters said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

The FBI conducted a supplemental background investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh, and members of Congress were able to see the results of the probe starting Thursday morning.

Collins announced on the Senate floor Friday afternoon that she would support Kavanaugh's confirmation, which essentially ensured his confirmation would succeed in when the final vote takes place.

Peters said she thought the senators' logic was a way to divert away from the main issue.

"I think they're saying -- I think they're saying, gee, she looks credible, but we can't really believe that the man we like would do this," Peters said. "So, therefore, it's not valid, you know, it's not valid that it was him, even though that type of memory does not get mistaken, does not go away."

