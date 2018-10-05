Clear

Susan Rice tweets 'Me' when asked who could challenge Maine Sen. Susan Collins in 2020

Susan Rice, who was President Barack Obama's national security adviser, caused a stir Friday afternoon when ...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 7:00 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 7:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Susan Rice, who was President Barack Obama's national security adviser, caused a stir Friday afternoon when she tweeted "Me" when another former Obama official asked who could challenge Sen. Susan Collins in 2020.

The short tweet -- which came less than an hour after Collins, a Maine Republican, announced she would vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court -- caught national and state Democrats by surprise.

Barack Obama

Companies

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Internet and WWW

Maine

North America

Northeastern United States

Political Figures - US

Politics

Social media

Susan Collins

Susan Rice

Technology

The Americas

Twitter

United States

US Congress

US Senate

Rice tweeted a little later that she was "not making any announcements" but was "deeply disappointed" by Collins' vote.

Rice has a home in Maine, a source said, and her family has ties to the state: Her mother, an education policy expert who was instrumental in the creation of the Pell Grant, was born there.

Rice's "Me" tweet was a response to another Obama-era official, Jen Psaki, tweeting: "who wants to run for Senate in Maine? there will be an army of supporters with you."

In the follow-up tweet, Rice said: "Many thanks for the encourgement. I'm not making any announcements. Like so many Americans, I am deeply disappointed in Senator Collins' vote for Kavanaugh. Maine and America deserve better."

Rice was one of several Democrats on Friday openly discussing the possibility of running against Collins in a presidential swing state that has a history of political independence.

Rice was Obama's ambassador to the United Nations, and later his national security adviser. Since departing the administration, she has been a visiting fellow at American University's School of International Service and was appointed to the board of directors of Netflix.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local store holds sale to promote local farmers

Image

Pay it Forward Program

Image

Somebody will become a millionaire in Washington, Indiana this weekend

Image

A not so fall-like weekend ahead

Image

Richland Active Shooter training

Image

Bloomfield Apple Festival takes place this weekend

Image

Go Ivy Day at Ivy Tech

Image

Rose-Hulman breaks ground on new building

Image

Latest on Terre Haute sinkhole repair

Image

Officials release the name of Greene County crash victim

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide