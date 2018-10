Roca usada como tope de puerta durante 30 años resulta ser un meteorito de 100.000 dólares

Rain Returns, warmer air is here.

Feels Like: 89°

Hi: 85° Lo: 69°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 89°

Hi: 80° Lo: 70°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 90°

Hi: 85° Lo: 69°

Feels Like: 89°

Hi: 79° Lo: 70°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 73°

Hi: 79° Lo: 70°

Feels Like: 92°

Hi: 86° Lo: 68°

Feels Like: 89°

Hi: 81° Lo: 70°

Few Clouds

Most Popular Stories