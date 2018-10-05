Clear

'Buffy the Vampire' stars support reboot

Fans may be divided, but two of the stars of "Buffy the Vampire" are in support of a reboot.David Bor...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 2:33 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 2:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fans may be divided, but two of the stars of "Buffy the Vampire" are in support of a reboot.

David Boreanaz, who played Angel on the series and a later spinoff, reportedly chastised a room of "Buffy" fans Thursday at a New York Comic-Con panel when some started booing mention of the reboot.

"Come on, guys, it's a good thing," he reportedly said. "Let's just embrace (it). I'm very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation, something new."

Boreanaz said he understands that fans want a revival of the original Joss Whedon-created series that ran from 1997 to 2003.

"You want to see us back in these roles," Boreanaz said. "It's great, it's cool, (but) things move on, stories evolve, times change. I think it's a great opportunity for a reboot like this to show where we are with society now, what you can do with technology."

In July it was announced the series would be rebooted with an African-American actress in the lead.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot to feature African-American lead

On Thursday Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy in the original series, told People, "I'm with David."

"At the end of the day, it's all about great storytelling," Gellar said. "If a story lives on, then I think it should be told in any incarnation it can be told in."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Rain Returns, warmer air is here.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: NY Man prevents massive car crash

Image

Silver Birch Assisted Living of Terre Haute, Oct 4th 4pm - 5pm

Image

Eric Stidman says goodbye to Melissa

Image

All you need to know for Friday

Image

Showers and storms, warmer. High: 82°

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

THS girls soccer

Image

THN girls soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide