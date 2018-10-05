Murkowski to vote no on Kavanaugh: 'Not the right man for the court at this time'

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska described President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as "not the right man for the court at this time" and strongly signaled she will vote no in Kavanaugh's final confirmation vote on the US Senate floor.

After opposing a key procedural vote Friday morning on the nomination, Murkowski explained her vote to reporters, calling it "the most difficult evaluation" she has had to make.

"He's not the right man for the court at this time," the Alaska senator said. "So I have taken my vote here this morning. I'm going to go back to my office and write a floor statement that is more fulsome."

In a dramatic Friday morning vote, the Senate moved to end debate on the Kavanaugh nomination and advance to a final confirmation vote, which could take place as soon as Saturday.

Murkowski had been one of a handful of pivotal senators who remained publicly undecided on the nomination in the days leading up to Friday's vote.

The other senators who have been closely watched since it was not known how they would vote -- Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia -- all voted "yes" on Friday. Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona also said Friday he would vote yes on Kavanaugh's final confirmation barring no late breaking developments.

That doesn't necessarily mean that Kavanaugh has locked in all the votes needed for confirmation, however, since it is possible that some of those senators could ultimately vote against final confirmation.

Collins is expected to deliver a speech at 3 p.m. ET on Friday to announce her final decision.