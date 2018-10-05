Clear

North Carolina GOP county chairman shares fake photo of Christine Blasey Ford

A Republican county chairman in North Carolina reportedly shared a photo that social media trolls have false...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Republican county chairman in North Carolina reportedly shared a photo that social media trolls have falsely claimed was of Christine Blasey Ford, commenting, "This is the alleged sexual assault victim. Wow."

Cabarrus County Republican Chair Lanny Lancaster shared the photo, which portrays a young blond woman with a flowy 80's haircut, glasses and braces on Monday night, the Raleigh News and Observer reported. Lancaster appears to have since deleted his post.

Brett Kavanaugh

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Society

Christine Blasey Ford

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Misc people

North America

North Carolina

Political organizations

Politics

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US political parties

US Republican Party

The photo has been used in memes and online jokes since at least 2012 and has recently been circulating in conjunction with actual yearbook photos of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The individual post shared by Lancaster has been shared nearly 13,000 times.

"I didn't say anything. I just said this is her picture. Basically, the media is distorting the facts on this lady. Everything she's said is made up. She has no evidence whatsoever. I support that theory," Lancaster told the Raleigh News and Observer.

"The media wants you to think she was a beautiful young lady who was on her way home from the tennis courts," Lancaster added to the News and Observer. "I just wanted you to see the real person. I wanted people to see that this is really her."

Lancaster and the Carrabus County GOP did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNN Friday morning.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when the two were in high school, which he denies.

Article Comments

