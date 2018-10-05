Clear

Josh Green: Australian basketball phenom chooses University of Arizona

Australian high school basketball sensation Josh Green joined top prospect Nico Mannion in committing to the...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 12:52 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 12:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Australian high school basketball sensation Josh Green joined top prospect Nico Mannion in committing to the University of Arizona despite an ongoing FBI investigation into player recruitment.

The 6-foot 6-inch guard had been highly sought after by the likes of Villanova, North Carolina and Kansas, but made his decision public via social media Thursday.

Arizona

Australia

Continents and regions

North America

Oceania

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Investigations

Arizona Board of Regents

Basketball

Education

Education systems and institutions

Higher education

NBA

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

Universities and colleges

University of Arizona

The 17-year-old Green is coming off a torn labrum sustained in his shoulder in July, but is expected to recover in time for his senior year at the IMG Academy in Florida.

He could replicate the path of fellow Australian Ben Simmons, a highly touted freshman at LSU who was picked No. 1 in the 2016 NBA draft -- though Green is deflecting similarities.

"The only comparison is we're Australian and we're playmakers," Green recently told Bleacher Report. "Some of the stuff he can do, I can't do, and the same thing goes the other way.

"The way I play, I don't really see too many comparisons. I feel like I'm my own self. I don't play like anyone else."

His coach at IMG Sean McAloon agrees. "He's not the next anybody. He's the first Josh Green," he told Bleacher Report.

Green's choice of Arizona will allow his parents, Cahla and Delmas Green, who both played pro basketball in Australia, to attend his games.

The family moved to Phoenix three years ago, when Green teamed with this year's No. 1 NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton in high school, providing 20.1 points per game.

Ayton played one season at Arizona, winning the Pac-12 conference and post-season tournament before entering the NBA draft, and his success may have steered Green in that direction.

"I appreciate my parents for letting us move over to America, but I'll always see myself as Australian," Green said in his announcement video posted on Twitter. He added: "I'll be proud to be part of the new wave of Australian success."

That new wave reportedly includes nearly 70 Australians playing NCAA Division I basketball this season, and a further 10 on NBA rosters. Aussies are also making waves in American football, particularly as punters.

The last five Ray Guy Award winners, given to college football's best punter, were Australian. They include Seattle Seahawks rookie sensation Michael Dickson, who joins five other Australians currently on NFL rosters.

'I will be vindicated'

Along with Green, Arizona lured five-star recruit Mannion in September. Both players cited the school's open style of play as an influence on their decisions.

Their commitments mark a positive step for Arizona's program, following a tumultuous season stained by an ongoing FBI corruption investigation reportedly involving the recruitment of Ayton.

The investigation led to the arrest in November of Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson, who was then fired by the university.

Arizona coach Sean Miller sat out a game in February against Oregon after further reports, and lost the commitment of four-star recruit Shereef O'Neal, the son of NBA great Shaquille O'Neal.

Miller has denied any wrongdoing, saying in a statement he "will be vindicated.".

The university launched an independent investigation into the allegations last year, and supported Miller in a statement in March.

READ: Why NFL fans are tailgating in parking lots and skipping the games

READ: Meet the 320-pound doctor blocking for the NFL's top quarterback

"At this time we have no reason to believe that Coach Miller violated NCAA rules or any laws regarding the allegation reported in the media," university president Robert Robbins said.

"We recognize that investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to be respectful and cooperative through its conclusion."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Rain Returns, warmer air is here.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: NY Man prevents massive car crash

Image

Silver Birch Assisted Living of Terre Haute, Oct 4th 4pm - 5pm

Image

Eric Stidman says goodbye to Melissa

Image

All you need to know for Friday

Image

Showers and storms, warmer. High: 82°

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

THS girls soccer

Image

THN girls soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide