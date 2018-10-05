Clear

Fans upset over Chris Evans' apparent farewell as Captain America

Chris Evans had Twitter all in an uproar when he appeared to be bidding farewell to his iconic role as Capta...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chris Evans had Twitter all in an uproar when he appeared to be bidding farewell to his iconic role as Captain America.

Evans tweeted Thursday about his final day on the "Avengers 4" set.

"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least," the star said on Twitter. "Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

In March Evans hinted he was ready to hang up his shield and bid the Marvel franchise farewell during an interview with The New York Times.

"You want to get off the train before they push you off," Evans told the Times.

"Captain America: The First Avenger" was released in 2011, and the "Avengers" movie due out next year is reportedly the last one for which Evans is under contract.

Evans has been beloved as Captain America and his alter ego, Steve Rogers.

After his tweet Thursday #ThankYouChrisEvans began trending as fans showed their appreciation for one of their favorite superheroes.

Evans even received some love from fellow celebrities.

"What a run you had brother," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted. "Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin' on."

