Clear

Women's golf's best family: The Korda sisters

Sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda are professional golfers on the LPGA Tour with a lot of sporting talent in the family.

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 11:14 AM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 11:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

American football has the Manning brothers while tennis has the Williams sisters.

But few family can boast the multi-sport pedigree of the Kordas.

In 1998, Petr Korda capped a fine tennis career by winning the Australian Open. He and his wife Regina Rajchrtová, also a pro tennis player, had three children; Jessica and Nelly, both pro golfers; and Sebastian; a top-ranked junior tennis star.

Despite the inclination to join the family business, tennis never appealed to Jessica and Nelly.

READ: How a tattoo pledge inspired Europe's Ryder Cup triumph

"My parents always pushed us to play a bunch of different sports, never one in particular," 25-year-old Jessica told CNN's Living Golf. "Tennis was just a sport that I played; it was never a sport that I loved to play."

"Growing up, I always wanted to do what my sister did," adds 20-year-old Nelly. "She was getting lessons and I was beating golf balls right beside her, so really I started playing ever since I started walking."

Although competitive genes run in the family, mum and dad were keen to let their children grow up without any expectation of becoming professional athletes.

"They've always reiterated to us that we have to live a balanced life, so I played like, seven or eight tournaments a year, I'd shut it down for an entire summer, for entire winters when I was younger, I wouldn't touch a club," explains Jessica.

"I was always hungry to come back and to compete, but they always made sure that I was a kid first," says Nelly. "My parents have always told us to be humble so that's what we live by. Every step of the way, they were right there."

After moving permanently from the Czech Republic to Florida in 2008, the sisters matured quickly.

Jessica would play in the US Open at 15 years of age, Nelly at 14. In their respective pro careers, Nelly has won once while Jessica has five titles.

READ: Cheyenne Woods stepping out of Tiger's shadow

Nelly's first came in Australia in 2012, matching her father's success Down Under.

She even brought out her dad's famous scissor kick celebration, just as her brother did when won the boys' singles title at this year's Australian Open.

Jessica and Nelly have become stars of the LPGA Tour. On the course, they are competitors. But on tour, they are also companions.

"I love all the places that we go, I think it's so awesome to get to see the world,' says Jessica. 'It's really cool how I get to travel to these amazing places and kind of show my sister around."

"I don't think I would be as comfortable as I was in my rookie year, because she showed me all the ropes, she played all the practice rounds with me," added Nelly. "Having her there was really good for me. We obviously want to beat each other, but we also push each other.

"I think that I've raised her level quite a bit because she wants to beat me out here. But it's always healthy, it's never unhealthy, we just really push each other, we help each other out, we want each other to do well."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Rain Returns, warmer air is here.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: NY Man prevents massive car crash

Image

Silver Birch Assisted Living of Terre Haute, Oct 4th 4pm - 5pm

Image

Eric Stidman says goodbye to Melissa

Image

All you need to know for Friday

Image

Showers and storms, warmer. High: 82°

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

THS girls soccer

Image

THN girls soccer

Image

Northview girls soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide